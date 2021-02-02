Markets
Marriott CEO Sorenson To Temporarily Step Back From Full-time Oversight Of Company

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) announced that president and CEO Arne Sorenson will be temporarily reducing his schedule to facilitate his treatment. He will step back from full-time oversight of the company for several months. Two veteran Marriott executives will share the responsibility during this period in addition to maintaining their current responsibilities.

Stephanie Linnartz, Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, will oversee the International lodging division, as well as Legal, Human Resources and Communications & Public Affairs.

Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, will oversee the U.S. and Canada lodging division and Finance.

