Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson Passes Away

(RTTNews) - Marriott International (MAR) announced that Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, passed away on February 15, 2021. In early February, Sorenson reduced his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.

When Sorenson stepped back from full-time management, the company tapped two veteran Marriott executives, Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano, to share responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company's business units and corporate functions. Marriott said Linnartz and Capuano will continue in this capacity until the Board appoints a new CEO, which is expected to be within the next two weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.