Marriott beats estimates on demand recovery

Marriott International Inc on Tuesday topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit in the second quarter, boosted by demand for leisure travel.

The hotel company reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, far higher than the Wall Street consensus of $1.56 a share, Refinitiv data shows.

Marriott's second-quarter revenue rose 70% year on year to $5.34 billion. Analysts had expected $4.92 billion, Refinitiv data shows

Shares in the company rose about 2% in premarket trading.

