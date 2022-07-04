Marriot Vacations’ Website Traffic Spikes: Here’s What it Means

With the worst of the pandemic behind us, travel and hospitality companies are witnessing a surge in demand. This is well reflected in the recent management commentary and guidance from leading tourism and hospitality companies, such as Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC).

VAC’s contract sales and adjusted EBITDA came in ahead of the pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, VPG (volume per guest) remained strong, improving year-over-year and sequentially in Q1 of 2022.

While an improving operating environment bodes well for VAC, fears of a slowdown in the economy and concerns about consumer spending add to the uncertainty. Moreover, it makes it difficult to form an investment opinion.

So, to clear up this uncertainty, let’s leverage TipRanks’ new Website Traffic screener. This tool keeps track of consumer behavior and its changes, thus helping gauge its impact on a company’s financials and stock price.

Website Traffic for Marriott Vacations

TipRanks’ Website Traffic screener hints that demand remains strong for VAC despite inflation. Per the tool, the number of visits to marriottvacationsworldwide.com was up 356.32% year-over-year in May 2022. Further, on a year-to-date basis, the website traffic has grown 140.84% compared to last year’s period.

Further, on a month-over-month basis, VAC’s website traffic was 7.47% higher in May compared to April. Also, compared to Q1, website traffic is trending 70.43% higher in Q2 so far, which is encouraging.

Now What?

The website traffic trends suggest that Marriott could deliver stellar financials in Q2, which could boost its full-year performance. This is validated by the company’s recent guidance raise.

During its investor day, VAC’s CEO Stephen P. Weisz stated, “We continue to see very high owner occupancies at our resorts, enabling us to drive strong tour growth and contract sales during the second quarter of 2022.”

Strong demand and continued strength in VPGs led management to increase its full-year contract sales guidance by $100 million for 2022.

Further, Weisz highlighted, “Inflation has made our value proposition relative to hotels with smaller accommodations even stronger, and we have continued to see strong occupancy across our portfolio, which has allowed us to raise our mix adjusted average daily rental rates well above our previous historical averages.”

Bottom Line

While recessionary fears continue to play spoilsport, the robust website traffic and management’s upbeat commentary suggest that VAC will likely deliver strong financials in Q2, which is expected to be released on July 27.

It’s worth mentioning that VAC stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on six Buy recommendations. Further, the average Marriott Vacations price target of $183.92 implies 52.85% upside potential.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.