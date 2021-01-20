Marriot Vacations (VAC) Expands in Central America, Opens Resort

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC recently announced the opening of Marriott Vacation Club at Los Sueños resort in Costa Rica. Developed by the collaboration of CPG Hospitality and Enjoy Group, this marks the first resort for the Marriott Vacation Club brand in Central America.



Located in the community of Los Sueños Resort and Marina, the new resort offers 24 two-bedroom lock-off villas with areas ranging from 393 square feet to 1,129 square feet. Moreover, it provides guests access to Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Sibö Rainforest Spa & Retreat, tennis courts, mini golf, Tortuga kids club and five restaurants. It also offers convenient access to the Marina Village featuring a 200-slip marina, waterfront restaurants and shops.



In this regard, Brian Miller, president, vacation ownership for Marriott Vacations Worldwide, stated, "Our Owners and guests are excited to explore new destinations, and we are happy to offer them another new travel adventure with our first resort in Costa Rica."



Currently, the resort is available for owners through the Marriott Vacation Club Destinations Exchange Program. Also, rental guests can avail the services through bookings from official website.

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of Marriot Vacations have gained 56.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 35.7% growth. Notably, with lockdowns being lifted, occupancy rates have surged back to the 70% range. This reflects on people’s willingness to go on vacations. This along with increased focus on digitization is likely to boost the company’s performance going forward. Moreover, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marriot Vacations currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO, Mattel, Inc. MAT and TEGNA Inc. TGNA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



2021 earnings for Vista Outdoor and Mattel are expected to surge 1,033.3% and 41.8%, respectively.



TEGNA Holdings has a three-five year earnings per share growth rate of 10%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.