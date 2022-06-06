Marriot (MAR) Suspends Operations in Russia After 25 Years

Marriott International, Inc. MAR recently suspended all its operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that the company has suspended its operations in Russia after 25 years.



The company stated that recently announced restrictions by the United States, the U.K. as well as European Union "will make it impossible for Marriott to continue to operate or franchise hotels in the Russian market."



However, the company has not revealed the financial impact of the suspension of operations in Russia. Earlier, the company's CEO Tony Capuano had said that its operations in Russia represented less than 1% of its global fees. The company said in its statement that "As we take steps to suspend hotel operations in Russia, we remained focused on taking care of our Russia-based associates."

Stock Performance

In the past year, shares of the company have gained 22.6%, compared with the industry's growth of 1.4%. The company has been benefiting from a steady increase in demand and expansion efforts.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company witnessed a steady increase in demand throughout first-quarter 2022. During first-quarter 2022, it witnessed solid demand in the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Africa region. The company benefited from robust leisure demand and business and cross-border travel improvements. Although the Omicron variant hampered bookings (during January 2022), demand is stated to have picked up and rebounded. In March, worldwide RevPAR was only 9% below the 2019 level. Occupancy increased to 64%, with ADR an impressive 5% above the March 2019 level. The company has been gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions.



Marriott is consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and capitalize on the demand for hotels in international markets. Moving ahead, the company plans to significantly expand its global portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands. At the end of first-quarter 2022, Marriott's development pipeline totaled nearly 2,878 hotels, with approximately 489,000 rooms. Nearly 201,400 rooms were under construction. During the quarter, the company added 75 new properties (11,799 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio. In 2022, Marriott anticipates net rooms growth to be 3.5-4%.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Civeo Corporation CVEO, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Funko, Inc. FNKO.



Civeo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1,565.1%, on average. Shares of the company have soared 77.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVEO's 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 12.5% and 1,450%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels.



Bluegreen Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1. BVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85.9%, on average. The stock has increased 36.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's current financial year sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.2% and 35.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported levels.



Funko flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. FNKO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78.7%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 8.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Funko's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 26.8% and 31%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported levels.

