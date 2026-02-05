Married? Here's How to Tell If You're Eligible for Spousal Social Security Benefits.

Key Points

Spouses can receive up to 50% of their partner's benefit, but there are strict eligibility requirements.

It's possible to collect both spousal and retirement benefits.

If your marital status changes, your eligibility for Social Security might, too.

Nearly 70 million Americans received a Social Security check in 2025, and for many people, those benefits are a lifeline. A whopping 86% of current retirees say they depend on their monthly payments, according to a 2025 Gallup poll, with 62% of that group saying their benefits are a "major" source of income.

Retirement benefits are generally available to those who have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years. But if you're married, you could also qualify for spousal Social Security. Here's how to tell whether you're eligible.

Who qualifies for spousal benefits?

To receive Social Security spousal benefits, you must be married to someone who qualifies for retirement or disability benefits. You generally need to be at least 62 years old, unless you're caring for a child who is either under age 16 or has a qualifying disability.

If you also qualify for Social Security based on your work record, it's possible to receive both retirement and spousal benefits -- under certain conditions.

The most you can receive in spousal benefits is 50% of the amount your spouse will collect at his or her full retirement age. If your retirement benefit is higher than that, you won't qualify for spousal benefits at all. If it's below your maximum spousal benefit, you'll receive a combination of the two benefits so that your total payment equals the higher amount.

For instance, say you qualify for $800 per month in retirement benefits, while your spouse will receive $2,000 per month at his or her full retirement age. That gives you a maximum spousal benefit of $1,000 per month. In this case, you'll receive your $800 monthly retirement benefit plus $200 per month in spousal benefits so that your total payment is $1,000 per month.

What if you divorce or your spouse passes away?

Spousal benefits are reserved for those who are currently married to Social Security recipients, so if you divorce or are widowed in retirement, you'll no longer qualify for this type of benefit. However, you could be eligible for divorce or survivors benefits instead.

To receive divorce benefits, you must have been married for at least 10 years. As with spousal benefits, you generally need to be at least 62 years old to file, and the most you can receive is 50% of your ex-spouse's full benefit.

Survivors benefits are a little different in that your benefit amount depends on several factors, including your age and your relation to the deceased person. Widow(er)s can often receive 100% of their spouse's benefit amount, while other family members, such as financially dependent parents or children, can sometimes collect 75% of the deceased person's benefit.

Spousal benefits can go a long way in retirement, and knowing how much to expect can make it easier to plan your financial future.

