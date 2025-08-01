Marquette National Corp. H1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Marquette National Corp. (MNAT.OB) announced a profit for first half that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.64 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $13.23 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.

Marquette National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.64 Mln. vs. $13.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $3.02 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.