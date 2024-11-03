Marquee Resources Secures Grant for Lithium Exploration

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd has secured a $220,000 grant from the WA Government to fund deep drilling at its West Spargoville Lithium Project. The initiative aims to explore potential lithium-rich pegmatite zones, with promising surface assays already indicating significant lithium content. The project seeks to uncover underlying feeder structures, potentially transforming the project’s dynamics.

