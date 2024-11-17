News & Insights

Marquee Resources Reshuffles Board with New Appointment

November 17, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd announced the resignation of George Henderson as a Non-Executive Director, due to his expanding professional commitments at AGH Law. The company has appointed Anna Mackintosh, who brings over 30 years of experience in the resources and financial sectors, as a new independent non-executive director. This change is expected to strengthen Marquee’s governance and strategic initiatives.

