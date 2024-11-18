Marquee Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.
Marquee Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, except for the re-election of Director George Henderson, whose resolution was withdrawn following his resignation. Key approvals included an additional 10% placement capacity and issuing options to Australasian Metals and Solstice Minerals. The results highlight the company’s strategic moves to enhance its financial and operational capabilities.
