Marquee Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 18, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, except for the re-election of Director George Henderson, whose resolution was withdrawn following his resignation. Key approvals included an additional 10% placement capacity and issuing options to Australasian Metals and Solstice Minerals. The results highlight the company’s strategic moves to enhance its financial and operational capabilities.

