News & Insights

Stocks

Marquee Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Holdings

November 18, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marquee Resources Ltd has announced the appointment of Anna Maria MacKintosh as a new director, effective November 18, 2024. MacKintosh holds significant interests in the company, including 1,621,889 ordinary shares and 175,000 unlisted options, indicating a strong personal investment in the company’s future. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the strategic direction and governance of Marquee Resources.

For further insights into AU:MQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.