Marquee Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Holdings

Marquee Resources Ltd has announced the appointment of Anna Maria MacKintosh as a new director, effective November 18, 2024. MacKintosh holds significant interests in the company, including 1,621,889 ordinary shares and 175,000 unlisted options, indicating a strong personal investment in the company’s future. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the strategic direction and governance of Marquee Resources.

