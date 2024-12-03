Marquee Resources Advances Exploration at Mt Clement Project

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.
Marquee Resources Ltd has made significant progress at its Mt Clement Antimony-Gold Project in Western Australia, discovering multiple antimony-bearing structures through geological mapping and rock chip sampling. The company has also completed a comprehensive soil sampling program, highlighting the potential for further mineralization in the area. With plans for extensive drilling in early 2025, Marquee is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong demand for antimony, a critical mineral.
