News & Insights

Stocks

Marquee Resources Acquires Promising Italian Gold Project

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd has announced the acquisition of the Sa Pedra Bianca Project, a high-grade gold and silver venture in Sardinia, Italy, with a historical resource of 376,000 ounces of gold and 1.58 million ounces of silver. The project’s potential has been recognized as possibly becoming a 1 million-plus ounce gold district. The deal includes the appointment of Mr. Timothy Spencer, an industry veteran, as a consultant and potential board member, bringing his expertise from Essential Metals Limited to further Marquee’s battery metal projects.

For further insights into AU:MQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.