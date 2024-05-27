Marquee Resources Acquires Promising Italian Gold Project

Marquee Resources Ltd (AU:MQR) has released an update.

Marquee Resources Ltd has announced the acquisition of the Sa Pedra Bianca Project, a high-grade gold and silver venture in Sardinia, Italy, with a historical resource of 376,000 ounces of gold and 1.58 million ounces of silver. The project’s potential has been recognized as possibly becoming a 1 million-plus ounce gold district. The deal includes the appointment of Mr. Timothy Spencer, an industry veteran, as a consultant and potential board member, bringing his expertise from Essential Metals Limited to further Marquee’s battery metal projects.

