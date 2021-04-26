Marquee Names Report Q1 Earnings This Week: TSLA, MSFT, AAPL & More

Monday, April 26, 2021



Last week, market indexes closed down despite strong Q1 earnings results from early-reporting companies. This week brings us the biggest period of earnings reports yet this quarter, including Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, Google parent Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN, among nearly 900 other companies reporting. At this stage in Monday’s pre-market, the Dow looks to open +50 points, the Nasdaq is -30 and the S&P 500 is flat.



Durable Goods Orders for March bounced back, as analysts had been expecting, but not nearly by the magnitude they were looking for: +0.5% was less than a quarter of the $2.2% expected, up from an upwardly revised -0.9% from February. Boeing BA purchase cancellations may have a bit to do with the discrepancy: ex-Transportation goods orders, we see this figure bump back up to +1.6%.



Core Capital Goods Orders — non-Defense, ex-Aircraft (a proxy for “normal” business investment) — swung to a positive mirror image +0.9% from the -0.9% reported for the previous month. Shipments came in at +1.3%. Mitigating factors aside, these figures are simply not as robust as many on the Street had been looking for. Perhaps we’ll need to wait for April numbers a month from now to be exhilarated by Durable Goods growth?



Sparking off the big names in this week’s earnings parade, Tesla TSLA kicks things off after the closing bell today with its Q1 results. The $700 billion market-cap company — more than 4x Ford, GM and Chrysler parent Stellantis combined — is expected to fetch 79 cents per share on $9.92 billion in quarterly sales. These represent year-over-year gains of 216% and 66%, respectively.



Beating earnings estimates is by no means a lock for Elon Musk’s EV leader: in 6 of the past 12 quarters, the company actually missed expectations on the bottom line. That said, when Tesla does outperform, it tends to do so on a big scale. Take Q1 2020’s 663.6% beat, for instance. In fact, even with a miss on Q4 earnings, the trailing 4-quarter average is a positive 309%.



The questions Tesla’s report today will help answer is simple, and twofold: 1) Can its auto-growth margins continue apace? China has been a terrific growth engine for the company; can this be relied upon to overdeliver for another quarter? and 2) How is the Gigafactory performing? After all, this is where the real value is for Tesla, not simply its auto manufacturing. What is the output from its lithium battery facilities to this point. Clean energy is enjoying an emergence currently: how has Tesla capitalized thus far?



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.