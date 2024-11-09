Marqeta price target lowered to $5 from $7 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal lowered the firm’s price target on Marqeta (MQ) to $5 from $7 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
