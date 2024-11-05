Marqeta price target lowered to $5 from $6 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Marqeta (MQ) to $5 from $6 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Marqeta posted mixed Q3 results and lowered its Q4 and fiscal 2025 growth expectations, primarily driven by longer onboarding timelines related to heightened regulatory scrutiny and associated sponsor bank risk appetite, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm lowered estimates accordingly.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.