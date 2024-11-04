Marqeta options imply 12.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Marqeta (MQ) is 2.9x normal with calls leading puts 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.0%, or 72c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.3%.
