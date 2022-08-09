Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shareholders are up 8.7% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 55% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 64% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Marqeta isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Marqeta increased its revenue by 64%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 64%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:MQ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Marqeta is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Marqeta shareholders are down 64% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 55% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marqeta better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Marqeta you should be aware of.

Of course Marqeta may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

