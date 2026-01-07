Markets
MQ

Marqeta Names Patti Kangwankij CFO

January 07, 2026 — 09:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marqeta, Inc. (MQ), Wednesday announced the appointment of Patti Kangwankij as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective February 9, 2026.

Kangwankij will oversee all aspects of Marqeta's financial operations, supporting the company's strategy to drive rapid growth and enhanced profitability. She will succeed Mike Milotich as CFO who, as previously announced, was appointed Marqeta's Chief Executive Officer in September 2025.

Kangwankij is an experienced finance executive with over 20 years of experience across the technology, financial and global payments industries.

She will join Marqeta from real estate technology company Roofstock, where she serves as CFO. Prior to that, Kangwankij was Head of Payments Finance and Strategy at Stripe, where she was instrumental in scaling the finance and strategy function during a period of rapid growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.