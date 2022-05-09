Marqeta (MQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Marqeta, Inc. MQ will report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11 after the bell. The company posted an earnings beat of 22.2% in the last-reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

Marqeta’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from the addition of new customers as well as growth from existing customers. The company has a customer base that is growing fast and expanding in new geographies.

Marqeta’s ability to provide modern infrastructure, enabling companies to deliver innovative, high-volume card programs at scale, is a key tailwind. New e-commerce experiences like on-demand delivery and buy now, pay later, which evolved amid the pandemic, are expected to be significant contributors to the top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marqeta’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $161 million, indicating nearly 4% growth sequentially.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share compared with a loss of 7 cents in the previous quarter. Ongoing investments in digital banking, and credit, geographic expansion and platform scale, are expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Marqeta this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marqeta has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Marqeta, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marqeta, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marqeta, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot Blockchain‘s shares have lost 57.5% year to date compared with 39% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Matterport MTTR has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Matterport‘s shares have lost 75.9% year to date compared with 39% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +23.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm‘s shares have lost 75.2% year to date compared with 36.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.