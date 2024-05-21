Marqeta (MQ) Stock Hold Rating: Strategic GTM Shift and Emerging Opportunities

Analyst Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Marqeta (MQ – Research Report) and keeping the price target at $7.00.

Andrew Bauch has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors impacting Marqeta’s (MQ) stock. One reason is the transition of MQ’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy, which has matured from aggressively acquiring customers to securing longer-term contracts, promoting sustained growth. Additionally, while MQ’s reliance on revenue from Block remains a concern, the management is focusing on diverse emerging opportunities such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Accelerated Wage Access (AWA), which may bolster future performance.

Furthermore, Bauch acknowledges that Marqeta is still in the early stages of the Modern Card Issuing (MCI) market, suggesting potential for growth similar to what has been seen in modern acquiring. The competitive landscape appears more favorable than at the time of MQ’s IPO, as the company is starting to see benefits from scale and market differentiation. With key catalysts expected in the second half of 2024, including a cleaner Share-Based Compensation (SBC), positive EBITDA, and a renewal of the Cash App deal, Bauch shares the CFO’s optimism that Marqeta will shift from a defensive to an offensive approach in the market.

In another report released on May 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

MQ’s price has also changed slightly for the past six months – from $6.030 to $5.530, which is a -8.29% drop .

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks tracks over 100,000 company insiders, identifying the select few who excel in timing their transactions. By upgrading to TipRanks Premium, you will gain access to this exclusive data and discover crucial insights to guide your investment decisions. Begin your TipRanks Premium journey today.

Marqeta (MQ) Company Description:

Marqeta Inc is a modern card issuing platform. Its platform empowers businesses like Affirm, DoorDash, Instacart, Klarna, and Square to create customized payment cards that provide innovative payment experiences for their customers and end-users. It derives the majority of revenue from Interchange Fees generated by card transactions through its platform. The company also generates revenue from other processing services, including monthly platform access, ATM fees, fraud monitoring, and tokenization services.

Read More on MQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.