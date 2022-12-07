Markets
MA

Marqeta Integrates Mastercard Track Instant Pay

December 07, 2022 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marqeta (MQ) said that it has integrated Mastercard (MA) Track Instant Pay, a next-generation virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.

Marqeta said its customers in the U.S. will be able to immediately authorize a payment to suppliers after invoices are received instead of waiting for invoices to be approved manually.

Track Instant Pay is a part of Mastercard's comprehensive suite of B2B products and services designed to reduce complexity, risk, and costs, in addition to automating processes of businesses around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
MQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.