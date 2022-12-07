Marqeta Integrates Mastercard Track Instant Pay

(RTTNews) - Marqeta (MQ) said that it has integrated Mastercard (MA) Track Instant Pay, a next-generation virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.

Marqeta said its customers in the U.S. will be able to immediately authorize a payment to suppliers after invoices are received instead of waiting for invoices to be approved manually.

Track Instant Pay is a part of Mastercard's comprehensive suite of B2B products and services designed to reduce complexity, risk, and costs, in addition to automating processes of businesses around the world.

