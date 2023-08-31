Marqeta Inc - (MQ) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 7.05

The average one-year price target for Marqeta Inc - (NASDAQ:MQ) has been revised to 7.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 6.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from the latest reported closing price of 6.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 339,974K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 17,292K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,598K shares, representing an increase of 56.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 69.58% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 16,002K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,014K shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,356K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,122K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 0.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,542K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,833K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Visa holds 12,445K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marqeta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

