Marqeta downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo downgraded Marqeta (MQ) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $5, down from $7.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.