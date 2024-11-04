Marqeta down 26% after Q3 results, Q4 guidance at $4.38.

16:39 EST Marqeta (MQ) down 26% after Q3 results, Q4 guidance at $4.38.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MQ:
- Marqeta options imply 12.0% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Marqeta announces Fouzi Husaini as chief artificial intelligence officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.