Marqeta Appoints Mike Milotich As New CEO

September 08, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Financial solutions company Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) announced Monday the appointment of Mike Milotich as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, effective immediately. Milotich has served as Interim CEO since February 2025, in addition to his role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Company's Board of Directors will commence a search for Marqeta's next Chief Financial Officer, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm. Milotich will continue to serve as CFO until a successor has been identified.

Milotich has served as Marqeta's Interim CEO since February 2025 and CFO since February 2022, leading the Company's financial planning and analysis, corporate development, accounting, settlement and investor relations functions.

Prior to joining Marqeta, Milotich was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Visa. Prior to Visa, Milotich worked at PayPal and American Express in various business analysis roles.

