Marqeta And Klarna Launch Flexible Visa Debit Card With Pay Now Or Later Options

(RTTNews) - Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) has partnered with Klarna to support the launch of the Klarna Card, a new Visa-powered debit card enabled by Visa Flexible Credential - VFC.

The card offers users the ability to either pay immediately or delay payment, combining both functions on a single card.

Marqeta became the first U.S. issuer processor certified for VFC in July 2024, marking a significant step in its ongoing collaboration with Klarna, which began in 2018 with virtual cards. The Klarna Card is currently in U.S. trials, with a broader rollout planned later in 2025.

Marqeta's Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Rahul Shah, emphasized the importance of flexibility in the future of payments and highlighted the company's platform as a driver for global innovation. Klarna's CMO, David Sandström, echoed the sentiment, stating that the evolving Klarna Card offers a smarter, more seamless payment experience.

Marqeta supports Klarna across six countries, facilitating international expansion and user-centric financial products.

Thursday, MQ closed at $5.51, up 0.18%, and slipped in after-hours trading to $5.31, down 3.61%, on the NasdaqGS.

