Marpai CEO Edmundo Gonzalez, CFO Yoram Bibring Step Down

(RTTNews) - Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Edmundo Gonzalez, and Chief Financial Officer, Yoram Bibring, have stepped down.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Damien Lamendola as its new CEO, and Steve Johnson as new CFO.

Lamendola is a long-time entrepreneur in the healthcare space. He is also the CEO of HillCour Holding Corporation, an investment firm with holdings in various healthcare companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.