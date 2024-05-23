News & Insights

Maronan Metals: Substantial Holder’s Voting Shift

May 23, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder landscape, with substantial holder Red Metal Limited’s voting power decreasing from 52.98% to 46.12%. Despite the change in voting power, Red Metal Limited maintains the same number of ordinary shares at 84,500,000. This change signifies a potential alteration in shareholder influence within the company.

