Maronan Metals: Substantial Holder’s Voting Shift

Maronan Metals Ltd has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder landscape, with substantial holder Red Metal Limited’s voting power decreasing from 52.98% to 46.12%. Despite the change in voting power, Red Metal Limited maintains the same number of ordinary shares at 84,500,000. This change signifies a potential alteration in shareholder influence within the company.

