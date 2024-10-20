Maronan Metals Sees Major Option Expiry Impact

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has announced the cessation of over 52 million options that expired without conversion on October 19, 2024. This move affects the company’s issued capital, signaling potential shifts in stockholder dynamics. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market performance.

