Maronan Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Maronan Metals Ltd has reported promising assay results from its 2024 drilling campaign, showcasing significant silver-lead mineralization at their Maronan project. With a standout ‘bonanza’ intercept and advanced mine scenario modeling underway, the company is optimistic about the resource potential and is actively engaging with stakeholders to expedite the development process. This development follows a successful $9M fundraising earlier in the year, fueling the exploration and drilling efforts.

