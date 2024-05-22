Maronan Metals Ltd Announces New Stock Listing

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 23,545,168 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MMA, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. The move is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and adheres to the ASX Listing Rules.

