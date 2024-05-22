News & Insights

Stocks

Maronan Metals Ltd Announces New Stock Listing

May 22, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 23,545,168 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MMA, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. The move is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and adheres to the ASX Listing Rules.

For further insights into AU:MMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.