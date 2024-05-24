Maronan Metals Launches Share Purchase Plan

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has successfully completed a placement, issuing over 23 million shares and raising $5.65 million. They are now extending an offer to eligible shareholders to participate in a Share Purchase Plan, allowing them to buy shares at the same discounted price of $0.24, aiming to raise an additional $1.5 million. The funds will be used to advance the Maronan project, including drilling programs and environmental studies.

