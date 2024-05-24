News & Insights

Stocks

Maronan Metals Launches Share Purchase Plan

May 24, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has successfully completed a placement, issuing over 23 million shares and raising $5.65 million. They are now extending an offer to eligible shareholders to participate in a Share Purchase Plan, allowing them to buy shares at the same discounted price of $0.24, aiming to raise an additional $1.5 million. The funds will be used to advance the Maronan project, including drilling programs and environmental studies.

For further insights into AU:MMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.