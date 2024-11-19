News & Insights

Maronan Metals Issues New Unquoted Options

November 19, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted options, exercisable at $0.275, set to expire on November 15, 2027. This move could signal strategic financial planning by the company, potentially impacting its market valuation. Investors might find this an interesting development as it could influence the stock’s future performance.

