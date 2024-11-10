News & Insights

Maronan Metals Highlights Potential of Maronan Deposit

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has highlighted the potential of its Maronan Deposit, one of Australia’s largest undeveloped silver resources. The company is focused on exploration and development, aiming to leverage the high-grade silver and lead mineralization found in recent drilling. Investors are advised to stay informed as Maronan Metals continues to assess and unlock the value of this promising asset.

