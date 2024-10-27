News & Insights

Maronan Metals Highlights Potential of Maronan Deposit

October 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd is showcasing its Maronan Deposit, one of Australia’s largest and highest-grade undeveloped silver resources, during their October 2024 investor roadshow. This significant silver asset could attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, as it highlights the potential for early development. As the company remains focused on its exploration efforts, stakeholders might find promising prospects in this high-grade silver project.

