Maronan Metals Addresses Late Filing Issue

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.
Maronan Metals Ltd reported a late filing of a change in directors’ interest notice due to an administrative oversight. The incident involved unexercised options and the company reassures that this is an isolated case with adequate compliance procedures in place. This update highlights the company’s commitment to transparency in managing its directors’ interests.
