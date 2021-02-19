World Markets

Maroc Telecom reports $674 million profit in 2020

Contributor
Ahmed Eljechtimi. Reuters
Published

Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, on Friday reported an adjusted profit of 6 billion dirhams ($674 million) in 2020, down 0.4%.

RABAT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, on Friday reported an adjusted profit of 6 billion dirhams ($674 million) in 2020, down 0.4%.

Revenue rose to 36.7 billion dirhams, up 0.7%, as an improvement of fixed broadband in Morocco offset a slowdown in mobile activities.

The company said it will pay a dividend of 4.01 dirhams per share, totalling 3.5 billion dirhams, or a yield of 2.8%.

Maroc Telecom said its customer base rose 8.1% to 73 million citing a growth of its African subsidiaries.

Last year, the company rebranded all its African branches into “Moov Africa.”

It operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE’s Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More