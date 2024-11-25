News & Insights

Marmota Limited Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Aurora Tank

November 25, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has reported promising results from its Aurora Tank gold project, revealing high-grade gold assays close to the surface. The recent 1-meter assays include impressive intercepts, such as 1 meter at 50 g/t gold, indicating potentially lucrative opportunities for investors. These findings suggest that the site holds significant potential for further gold exploration and extraction.

