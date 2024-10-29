Marmota Limited Highlights Exploration Targets and AGM

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has reiterated its compliance with industry standards in its latest annual report, emphasizing that exploration targets remain speculative and require further investigation to confirm potential mineral resources. The company assures stakeholders that previous mineral resource estimates remain reliable and unchanged, prepared by competent professionals. Shareholders are invited to attend the 2024 AGM in Adelaide for more insights.

