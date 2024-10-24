Marmota Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 28th in Adelaide. The company encourages shareholders to participate by voting online or via proxy forms, ensuring their input is counted by the deadline of November 26th. This event provides a platform for shareholders to engage with the company’s Board of Directors and discuss future directions.

