News & Insights

Stocks

Marmota Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 28th in Adelaide. The company encourages shareholders to participate by voting online or via proxy forms, ensuring their input is counted by the deadline of November 26th. This event provides a platform for shareholders to engage with the company’s Board of Directors and discuss future directions.

For further insights into AU:MEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.