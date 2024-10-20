Marmota Expands Campfire Bore Gold Drilling Program

News & Insights

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has announced the expansion of its initial drilling program at the Campfire Bore gold discovery from 16,500 meters to over 20,000 meters. The program will be conducted in two stages, with Stage 1 already completed, comprising 86 reverse circulation holes. Marmota is set to begin Stage 2 after analyzing the assay results from Stage 1, expected in early December.

