Marlowe PLC Expands Share Capital

May 23, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe PLC, a leading provider of business-critical services, has announced the issuance of 92,975 new ordinary shares following the exercise of employee share options, scheduled for trading admission on 30 May 2024. Post-admission, the total number of voting rights in the company will increase to 96,950,606 ordinary shares. This information is pertinent for shareholders to monitor their shareholdings in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

