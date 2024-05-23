Marlowe PLC Expands Share Capital

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe PLC, a leading provider of business-critical services, has announced the issuance of 92,975 new ordinary shares following the exercise of employee share options, scheduled for trading admission on 30 May 2024. Post-admission, the total number of voting rights in the company will increase to 96,950,606 ordinary shares. This information is pertinent for shareholders to monitor their shareholdings in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:MRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.