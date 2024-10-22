Marlowe Plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe plc has repurchased 152,000 of its own shares at an average price of 331.24 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The acquired shares will be canceled, leaving Marlowe with a total of 86,409,831 ordinary shares in circulation. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

