Marlowe PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with each share purchased at an average price of 339.5 pence. This move is part of Marlowe’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, leaving 85,109,727 shares in circulation after cancellation. Investors might see this as a sign of Marlowe’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

