Marlowe PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Marlowe PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 349.6 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The acquired shares will be cancelled, bringing the total number of shares in circulation to 85,514,727. This move could potentially enhance shareholder value and indicates Marlowe’s robust financial position in the market.

