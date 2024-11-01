Marlowe PLC Confirms Voting Rights and Market Position

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total voting rights amount to 85,689,727 ordinary shares. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their interests in the company. Marlowe continues to serve a vast array of sectors, ensuring compliance with strict regulations across the UK.

