Marlowe (LSE:MRL) Price Target Decreased by 12.35% to 943.91

The average one-year price target for Marlowe (LSE:MRL) has been revised to 943.91 / share. This is an decrease of 12.35% from the prior estimate of 1,076.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 771.64 to a high of 1,249.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.10% from the latest reported closing price of 530.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marlowe. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRL is 0.42%, a decrease of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 13,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,905K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 2,605K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 32.47% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,874K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 8.10% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 463K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 428K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 0.02% over the last quarter.

