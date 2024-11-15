News & Insights

Marlowe Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital

November 15, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe plc, a leader in business-critical services, has executed a share buyback, purchasing 22,500 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 340.244 pence each. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 85,087,227. This move is part of Marlowe’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

